Viral Video: Dog Adorably Turns On The AC, Netizens Can Surely Relate

New Delhi: Dogs are such adorable pets and their antics are so cute to watch. Living at home, dogs also get used to the comforts such as air conditioning. In an adorable yet hilarious viral video shared on social media, a pet dog can be seen turning on the AC himself as he was feeling hot in the room. The video has gained more than 10 lakh views and the comment section is flooded with heart-eye emojis.

In the viral video, a beagle dog can be seen sitting on his two legs in front of the AC and calling his master. Later, he tries to turn on the AC, taps on the power button as the hot weather is unbearable for him. The dog named Doodle looks adorable in the video. He even shakes the hand of his master after she turns the air conditioner on.

The comment section is filled with heart-eye and love emoticons. One wrote, "dusro k bharoshe ni betha chahiye doodle God job" another one commented, "My cat does the same thing, he just sits in front of the AC and keeps staring it untill we turn it on."

This video is going viral on social media as netizens can totally relate to the dog keeping the weather in mind. The hot sunny days are a nightmare for each and every person who has to get out of the house and go to work or anywhere else even.