'Noton Ki Barish': Ex-Sarpanch Showers Bundles of Notes at Nephew’s Wedding In Mehsana - WatchViral Video

NEW DELHI: A former sarpanch from Gujarat’s Mehsana district was seen showering bundles of high-value currency notes from the top of his residence at his nephew’s wedding in a video which is fast getting viral on social media platforms. In the viral video, which is being widely shared on Twitter, the former sarpanch can be seen showering currency notes worth several lakhs from the top of his house during the wedding event in the Kekri tehsil.

The man has been identified as Karim Yadav – the ex-sarpanch of Agol village. In the video, Karim Yadav can be seen showering Rs 500 currency notes as the wedding procession of his nephew Razak passes through the streets.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

The former sarpanch can be seen surrounded by his family members who appear to be enjoying the show. Several others can also be seen watching the whole incident from the balcony of their houses. As the news spread, a large crowd gathered outside the former sarpanch’s house in order to collect wads of cash.

In the viral video, the song ‘Azeem-O-Shaan Shehenshah’ from the popular Bollywood film ‘Jodha Akbar’ can be heard playing in the background as the wedding procession moves forward.

However, this is not the first incident of its kind. Earlier, a man was seen throwing Rs 500 notes in the air at the iconic Charminar on Hyderabad’s Gulzar Houz Road. According to the reports, the unidentified man stopped his motorcycle at a Gulzar Houz fountain during the late-night hours and tossed bundles of notes in the air.