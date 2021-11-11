हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Viral video: Monkey and toddler snatch mobile phone from each other, uproarious video goes viral

In the viral video, the monkey and little girl snatch the smartphone from each other leaving both confused while the internet has a hearty laugh.

Viral video: Monkey and toddler snatch mobile phone from each other, uproarious video goes viral

New Delhi: In yet another funny animal interaction video, a funny incident between a monkey and a baby girl will definitely brighten up your day. The video shows a small girl and a monkey fighting over a mobile phone. 

The video posted on Instagram, shows a toddler sitting on a cot and inspecting a smartphone, a monkey jumps beside her and snatches the phone. The child snatches it right back only to have the puzzled animal takes it back from her and hold it tightly in its grasp.

WATCH: 

Thankfully the mishevious monkey did not harm the child and was only concerned about the phone. By the end of the video, the monkey is was seen holding the phone just like it had intended to do.

The funny video has cracked up the internet who have been commenting with laughing emojis in the comment section, while a user wrote that the monkey was trying to send a message to society that the phone was not for children. Another user wrote: "Now that is funny & cute."

The post has viewed by millions of users and has nearly 1.43 lakh likes on it.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viralviral newViral Videos
Next
Story

Woman cop carries unconscious man to safety amid heavy rainfall in Chennai- Watch

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Meet Falguni Nayar, India's richest self-made billionaire