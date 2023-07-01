Viral Video: Police Officer Pours Water On People Sleeping On Railway Platform In Pune, Official Reacts

A video is circulating on social media showing police personnel pouring water on people sleeping on a railway platform. As per the details shared, the incident occurred at Pune Railway Station. The video was shared on Twitter by a person named Rupesh Chowdhury on Friday and has been gaining a lot of attention online.

In the video, a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel can be pouring water on people sleeping on the platform using a water bottle. Sharing the video clip, Rupen wrote on social media "RIP Humanity" while he also told that the incident was filmed at Pune Railway Station. It is to be noted that it has already got millions of views and continues to get more.

After the video went viral, it caught the attention of senior railway officials. Addressing the video Pune's Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Indu Dubey, called the incident "deeply regrettable."

Sleeping on the Platform causes inconvenience to others however the way it was handled is not a suitable way of counseling passengers. Concerned staff has been suitably advised to deal with passengers with dignity, politeness & decency. This incident is deeply regretted. — Smt. Indu Dubey (@drmpune) June 30, 2023

In her statement, Dubey said, "Sleeping on the Platform causes inconvenience to others however the way it was handled is not a suitable way of counseling passengers." She added, "Concerned staff has been suitably advised to deal with passengers with dignity, politeness & decency. This incident is deeply regretted."

The video, with over 3 million views, erupted in a wave of reactions from social media users who criticised the police personnel for the insensitive act and called it "shameful". Another user said, "Legality aside this is a gross impropriety!" On the same note, one person commented, "Need to arrange places where people can rest while they are waiting for the train. This is atrocious. This is inhuman to handle the situation like this."

While other faction of social media users defended the police officer, one of the netizens said, "In the absence of waiting rooms, for which this policeman is not responsible, he is in fact doing his job the most humane way possible. He is not pouring bucket loads of water or hosing them. It is a few drops of water to wake them up and clear the area."