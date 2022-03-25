Viral video: SpiceJet air hostess grooves to Deepika Padukone’s Balam Pichkari in flight

New Delhi: The festival of colours, Holi, is over but the enthusiasm of netizens doesn’t seem to simmer down. Social media users are flooding the social media platforms with throwback posts and videos.

One such video which is doing rounds on the internet is of Air hostess Uma Meenakshi. The SpiceJet air hostess took it to Instagram to wish her followers on the festival of colours and shared a video of herself dancing to Deepika Padukone’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song Balam Pichkari.

“Holi special. Happy Holi everyone. (...) Disclaimer: Video shot on ground without passengers, prior permission taken. No safety hampered. Fly with the trend,” the caption of the post read.

In the video, she can be seen performing in the aisle, first in her flight attendant uniform and then in a white salwar suit. The video has garnered thousands of views so far.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has received more than 22,150 likes till now and the users have been showering it with sweet comments. One of the netizens wrote, “So beautiful.” “SpiceJet ki favourite air hostess,” commented another. “So sweet,” said another user.

Uma Meenakshi, a Sr. Flight Attendant, has been the internet sensation for quite some time now. Earlier, she had shared a video of herself grooving to Navrai Majhi which had gone crazy viral on the web.

Live TV