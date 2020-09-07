हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Viral video: Teenaged Jalandhar girl fights two phone snatchers armed with sharp weapons

Displaying an act of extreme bravery, a 15-year-old girl from Punjab's Jalandhar fought two bike-borne armed phone snatchers who attempted to snatch her mobile phone. A video of the incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, went viral on social media.

CHANDIGARH: Displaying an act of extreme bravery, a 15-year-old girl from Punjab's Jalandhar fought two bike-borne armed phone snatchers who attempted to snatch her mobile phone. A video of the incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, went viral on social media.

Kusum Kumar, a 15-year-old girl from Jalandhar, Punjab showed exemplary courage when she fought off two men trying to snatch her mobile phone. The girl was badly injured during the fight, but due to her courageous action, one of the snatchers was caught on the spot. 

The video shows the girl is seen grabbing the accused's hand from behind as he tries to escape with his accomplice on a two-wheeler. However, the girl doesn't back off and manages to drag him off the bike by grabbing him by his t-shirt.

During the fight, the attacker strikes her several times with a sharp weapon while attempting to flee from the spot. However, he was caught after another elderly man rushed to the spot to help the girl. The other bike-borne attacker, however, succeeded in fleeing from the spot. 

