Viral video: Teenaged Jalandhar girl fights two phone snatchers armed with sharp weapons

Kusum Kumar, a 15-year-old girl from Jalandhar, Punjab showed exemplary courage when she fought off two men trying to snatch her mobile phone. The girl was badly injured during the fight, but due to her courageous action, one of the snatchers was caught on the spot.

This brave girl Kusum (Age 15 years) from Jalandhar fought fearlessly with the snatchers yesterday. She was badly injured during the fight. But due to her courageous action one of the snatchers was caught on the spot. Kudos to this brave hear pic.twitter.com/5V32X52et3 — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) September 1, 2020

The video shows the girl is seen grabbing the accused's hand from behind as he tries to escape with his accomplice on a two-wheeler. However, the girl doesn't back off and manages to drag him off the bike by grabbing him by his t-shirt.

During the fight, the attacker strikes her several times with a sharp weapon while attempting to flee from the spot. However, he was caught after another elderly man rushed to the spot to help the girl. The other bike-borne attacker, however, succeeded in fleeing from the spot.