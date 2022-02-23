WATCH: 55-year-old ITBP officer does 65 pushups at 17,500 ft in -30 degrees, video goes viral

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Wednesday (February 23, 2022) said that their central mountaineering team has scaled Mount Karzok Kangri, a mountain in the Himalayas. The border patrol organization informed that the team of six top mountaineers of the force, led by Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal, scaled the 20,177 feet high peak on February 20.

"This was the first-ever ascent to the Karzok Kangri. Team of 6 top-class mountaineers of the ITBP led by the ace mountaineer Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal scaled the 20,177 feet high peak which is located in the cold desert of Ladakh," an ITBP spokesperson said.

"Enduring physical and mental toughness in extreme winters, the team did not use any special mountaineering equipment and support system and completed the ascent," the official added.

Taking to Twitter, the ITBP also shared pictures of the team.

ITBP mountaineers reached atop Mt Karzok Kangri, Ladakh (20,177 ft) (1st ascent) on 20/2/2022. A team of 6 top mountaineers of the Force led by Sh Ratan Singh Sonal, Commandant scaled the 20,177 ft high peak with Sh Anoop Negi, DC as deputy leader & 4 other mountaineers#Himveers pic.twitter.com/Vw70SBPs95 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 23, 2022

Now, a video is also going viral of Commandant Sonal who completed 65 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet in minus 30-degrees Celsius temperature in snow conditions.

"That's how strong our Army persons are," a user said while praising the 55-year-old officer.

The clip, shared by ANI, has got more than 13,000 likes and has been shared by over 1,800 people since being posted on Wednesday morning.

WATCH:

#WATCH | 55-year-old ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal completes 65 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at -30 degrees Celsius temperature in Ladakh. (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/4ewrI8eSjL — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

It is noteworthy that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police was raised in 1962 for reorganizing the frontier intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. It primarily guards the 3,488 kms long border in the Himalayas at the border observation posts (BOPs) located at altitudes ranging up to 18,800 feet. Apart from border guarding, the Force is also deployed for anti-Naxal operations and other internal security duties.

Live TV