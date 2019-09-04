Watch: 'Greedy' python vomits out 40 kg goat after swallowing it whole

New Delhi: A python in China's Fujian Province was found swallowing a 40 kg goat and in an hour, it spits the animal out. The footage of the horrifying video was shared by China News on Twitter and also published by sputniknews.com.

The report states that a local resident from the area found the 'greedy' python while searching for another missing animal. He had already lost 20 goats.

The farmers, along with the help of forest rangers, dragged the reptile up to the hill and in an hour, it spit the goat out.

Watch:

Villagers found a giant python swallow a 40kg goat in Quanzhou, SE China‘s Fujian Province pic.twitter.com/d9fvmiIzPA — China News (@Echinanews) September 2, 2019

The python was later sent to an animal shelter for examination.

A similar incident was reported from Australia in July, where a python swallowed a crocodile after a fight.

The photos went viral soon after they were first posted on Facebook by GG Wildlife Rescue.

