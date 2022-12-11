WATCH: Lady cop dances to viral ‘mera dil ye pukare aaja’ song, netizens react

Recently, a video went viral where a Pakistani girl named Ayesha was seen dancing at a wedding to the iconic song by the late Lata Mangeshkar ‘Mera Dil ye Pukare Aaja.’ Soon the video went viral across social media platforms which originally was posted via Instagram reel. Hence, the song started trending and people across borders started making attempts to recreate the same graceful steps. Though Ayesha’s moves took the internet by storm, there are some creators like Uorfi Javed and others who added their touch to it. However, recently, a ‘cool cop’ astonished netizens with her moves as she grooved on ‘Mera Dil ye Pukare Aaja.’

The video was uploaded by the Instagram handle Eksha Kerung and went viral soon after. In the video, the cop can be seen dancing to the viral song but the woman was dressed in a wintery police uniform and netizens have described her as 'cool' as she was walking in the Himalayas and grooving to the trending track.

Eksha Kerung describes herself as a 'cop, supermodel, boxer, rider and hiker' in her Instagram bio. "No offence," the caption of the video read.

The reel shows the beautiful policewoman recreating the steps of the viral Pakistani girl. It has received over 7.6 million views and 494k likes. Netizens enjoyed Eksha’s video and took over the comments section and flooded the post with heartfelt comments. “Ahhhh ur stunning outfit have my heart,” an Insta user commented. “Di your are my crush,” another user wrote. “Cuteness overloaded,” a third user wrote. "Khakhi outfit looks muchhh more savge than green lehnga!!!" commented another user. This video is trending on Instagram though it was uploaded on December 3.