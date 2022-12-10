Viral Video: Man travels in Delhi Metro wearing a TOWEL, leaves netizens in splits - WATCH

After the TikTok era ended in India, bizarre incidents have taken over social media sites in the form of Instagram reels. Content creators are not leaving any stone unturned to surprise netizens with their ‘creative’ videos. While some creators are using it as a platform to raise awareness about topics that need attention, others have created a huge fan following with their vlogs. Meanwhile, some are using it to make people laugh with their hilarious videos and even to flaunt their dancing and singing skills. Having said that, recently a video went viral which made Instagram users go ‘ROFL,’ and took the internet by storm.

A man boarded the Delhi metro train in a vest and a towel, leaving fellow travellers astonished. The viral video was shared on Instagram a few days ago, where a man was seen walking inside the metro in a white vest along with a yellow towel wrapped around his waist. He was seen casually walking in the metro with his flip-flops on, talking on the phone, and styling his hair.

“Tanki mein paani khatm ho gaya hai. aaj main office mein hi naha loonga” “The water in the take is over, will take a bath in the office only,” read the caption of the Instagram post. The video soon went viral and currently has over 160K likes and over 1,200 comments.

The fellow passenger who witnessed this live couldn’t help but burst out laughing. A woman passenger was even spotted pulling up her face mask to hide her smile.

“Ooh bhai ye confidence apko bahot age lkr jyga mana pdega guru” “The confidence will take you a long way brother” one of the comments read. “Kaunse saste nashe krte ho bhaiya,” read another comment.