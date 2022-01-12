Watch: Python crossing street in Kerala brings traffic to a halt!

The busy Seaport-Airport Road near Kalamassery in Kerala's Kochi saw traffic coming to a halt recently. But this was not because there were too many cars on the street. It was because a snake - a rock python - was crossing the street!

Snakes crossing roads are not commonly seen in Kerala and it caused quite a flutter among netizens who saw the video of the incident. The video has now gone viral and has been shared and liked multiple times on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Watch the video here:

The video shows an Indian rock python, about two-metres-long, crawling on the busy street in Kochi. WHat was heartening to see was that while the reptile crossed the rodad, traffic on the usually busy stretch halted and people allowed the snake to cross in peace. As per news reports, the reptile took almost five minutes to cross and reach the other side of the road.

The viral video elicited myriad reactions from netizens. While some made jokes and pondered if the python had overeaten and therefore taking so long to cross, many netizens praised the people for waiting for the repltile to cross, without disturbing it.

Also check out: Viral video - 3 king cobras in one frame, netizens call it ‘pre wedding shoot’

One user wrote, "We have hope for us, humans! I appreciate how people waited patiently to let it pass. Spectacular creature, that!" Another agreed and said, "So good of people for halting traffic and allowing him to cross the road. This is how we must live, give space for wild species to live and avoid disturbing/killing them unnecessarily."