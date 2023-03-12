Watch Video: Notes Rain During Singer Kirtidan Gadhvi's Gujarat Event

You may have attended many kirtan/bhajan programs but you have rarely come across one where notes rained during the event. A video of one such program has gone viral on social media where people can be seen showering banknotes on the singer. During the event, lakhs of rupees were showered on the singer. The video is of an event from March 11. People showered money on singer Kirtidan Gadhvi at a program organized in Valsad. During this, the people who came to attend the event started showering banknotes of different denominations like 10, 20, 50, 100 and 500 notes.

The audience expressed their happiness by showering notes on folk singers Gadhvi and Urvashi Radadiya during bhajan singing. This is not the first time. Earlier as well, people rained crores of rupees in the bhajan program of these famous Gujarati artists.

#WATCH | People showered money on singer Kirtidan Gadhvi at an event organised in Valsad, Gujarat on 11th March pic.twitter.com/kH4G1KUcHo — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

Singer Kirtidan Gadhvi remains in the news a lot. Last year, a lot of notes were showered on him in a bhajan singing program in Supa village of Navsari, Gujarat. Later it came to know that people had showered more than Rs 50 lakh on him. The program was organized by Swami Vivekananda Netra Mandir Trust on the inauguration of the new eye hospital. During this, famous Gujarati folk singers Kirtidan Gadhvi and Urvashi Radadia were invited to sing bhajans in the program by the temple trust. Both the famous artists enthralled the audience with their voices and bhajan singing in the programme.

The audience who came to the program were so happy that they showered notes of 10, 20, 50, 100 and 500 rupees on folk singers Kirtidan Gadhvi and Urvashi Radadia during bhajan singing.

Last month, a wedding video from Gujarat's Mehsana went viral on social media. It was raining notes in the viral video. A crowd had gathered to collect the notes. During this, people were seen pushing and shoving each other to collect the notes. It was later reported that the notes were showered by the former sarpanch in the joy of his nephew's wedding.