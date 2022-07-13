NEW DELHI: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, whose witty responses and posts have won huge appreciation from the netizens, has posted another funny video on Twitter sharing his experience of visiting Delhi for the first time in 1999. In his latest video post, Temjen, who enjoys huge popularity among netizens, has shared how he felt and what kind of response he got when he arrived at the New Delhi Railway Station for the first time in 1999.

"When I came to Delhi in 1999, I was shocked to see the number of people at the Old Delhi Railway Station, it was more than Nagaland's population. I was absolutely shocked. People were asking me where is Nagaland and do we need Visa to visit the place? Some were spreading rumours about Nagaland people eating humans and animals," Along can be seen saying in his new video which he shared on Twitter.

Interestingly, within no time, Temjen’s new video has garnered over 5 lakh views. It has been retweeted over 7,000 times and received 43,000 likes. Just recently, the Nagaland politician shared a screenshot showing the Google search results that cropped up when his name is put in the search bar.

After his age, it appeared that netizens were very keen on knowing about Temjen Imna Along's wife. Search results on his biography and "temjen imna along viral video" came next. Since being posted, the response has gotten over 3,000 retweets and more than 35,000 likes on the micro-blogging site. Earlier last week, Temjen, who is the Nagaland Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, had grabbed headlines for his take on the "small eyes" of the northeastern Indians.

On the occasion of World Population Day on Monday, the Nagaland BJP President asked people to be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on childbearing. "Or Stay Single like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today," he tweeted.

His comment caught the attention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who tweeted, "My brother @AlongImna is in full form."