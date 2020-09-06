Woman comes up with innovative idea to work out and grind flour at the same time; Watch

The quarantine period has increased the working out trend but with the gyms and public places remaining closed people are looking for new ideas to reduce weight and stay fit. One such innovative idea is doing rounds on social media not only because it gives a good work out idea to follow at home but also helps with grinding flour.

In this video a woman who has modified her gym cycle in such a way that she can grind floor with it while exercising. The homegrown innovations is winning a lot of appreciation on the internet.

The video is shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter who captioned it Hindi as, "Gazab ka aavishkar. Kaam bhi aur kasrat bhi. Commentary bhi shaandaar,'' which roughly translates into ''Awesome invention. Work while exercising. Commentary is also brilliant."

Watch the video here:

The video has already received more than 700k views on Twitter and has been retweeted 1000 times. Netizens were amazed seeing the multi-purpose machine and one user also asked her to patent the machine.