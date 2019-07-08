Zomato India tweets about 'Ghar Ka Khana', Twitter erupts with hilarious replies

New Delhi: One of the leading restaurant search, discovery and online food ordering services Zomato India took the virtual world by surprise with their latest tweet. The official Twitter handle of Zomato India tweeted, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye" and it was enough fodder for netizens to juice out their creative side.

Twitterati came up with funny replies to the viral tweet. Check it out here:

Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 3, 2019

Followed by the reactions online, Zomato India posted another gem of a tweet which read: "Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye."

And do check the reactions of some top companies to the tweet.

Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye. pic.twitter.com/rnsuoqBYAR — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 8, 2019

The amusing original tweet by the food app has been liked by 18k users and retweeted over 3.5k times. It has invited over 1.7k comments as of now.

Now, these tweets have left people wondering whether the largest food delivery service is contemplating to start home-cooked meals. However, the founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has not yet announced any such move.

Zomato India's tweet has indeed attracted a flood of funny reactions online.