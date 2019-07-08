close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
zomato india

Zomato India tweets about 'Ghar Ka Khana', Twitter erupts with hilarious replies

Zomato India's tweet has indeed attracted a flood of funny reactions online. The amusing original tweet by the food app has been liked by 18k users and retweeted over 3.5k times. 

Zomato India tweets about &#039;Ghar Ka Khana&#039;, Twitter erupts with hilarious replies
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: One of the leading restaurant search, discovery and online food ordering services Zomato India took the virtual world by surprise with their latest tweet. The official Twitter handle of Zomato India tweeted, "Guys, kabhi kabhi ghar ka khana bhi kha lena chahiye" and it was enough fodder for netizens to juice out their creative side. 

Twitterati came up with funny replies to the viral tweet. Check it out here: 

Followed by the reactions online, Zomato India posted another gem of a tweet which read: "Guys, kabhi kabhi khud ke acche tweet bhi soch lene chahiye."

And do check the reactions of some top companies to the tweet. 

The amusing original tweet by the food app has been liked by 18k users and retweeted over 3.5k times. It has invited over 1.7k comments as of now. 

Now, these tweets have left people wondering whether the largest food delivery service is contemplating to start home-cooked meals. However,  the founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has not yet announced any such move. 

Zomato India's tweet has indeed attracted a flood of funny reactions online. 

 

Tags:
zomato indiaZomatoViralviral tweet
Next
Story

Steve Irwin's teenage son Robert feeds same crocodile 'Murray' at same zoo after 15 years

Must Watch

PT11M9S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day