Mamata Banerjee

'Cool cool Trinamool, thanda thanda cool cool, vote pabe joda phool': Mamata Banerjee tells voters in Nandigram

NANDIGRAM: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged the voters in Nandigram, from where she is contesting the crucial assembly election, to maintain their cool and cast their votes to her party Trinamool Congress on the day of the polling.

“During the election, cast your votes peacefully. Keep in mind, 'cool cool Trinamool, thanda thanda cool cool, vote pabe joda phool'. Keep your mind cool for 48 hours,” the West Bengal CM said in Sona Chura, Nandigram.

 

 

The Chief Minister made these remarks after holding a ‘padyatra’ in Nandigram. The West Bengal Chief Minister further alleged that police forces from BJP- ruled states have been brought in to "terrorise" voters in Nandigram assembly seat where she is locked in a keen contest with confidante-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the saffron party.

Before leading a colourful roadshow from Bhangabera, Banerjee told a public meeting in Sonachura that police personnel from Madhya Pradesh have been deployed to "terrorise" voters in villages and tilt the balance in favour of the BJP.

She, however, said she was confident of a massive win from the seat and also about leading her party to a third straight term in power. In a veiled threat to Adhikari, she said, "They (police forces from outside) will be here only for a few days. Make no mistake, we will be back and give the betrayers a befitting reply."

She said the Election Commission is being apprised of the alleged acts of impropriety by police personnel from outside. Banerjee urged the people to be alert against "any bid to incite communal riots" in Nandigram ahead of the polling on April 1.

"They (the BJP) have plans to kill their own people and pass it off as our handiwork to engineer riots. We have the information. Be on guard," she said without naming the saffron party.

"Nandigram stood united in the battle against forcible land acquisition in which people from all communities participated. Be on guard against any bid to fuel tension by keeping any object in places of worship. We are all united. Defeat the riot mongers," she said.

The TMC supremo earlier held a 3-km long roadshow that meandered through the narrow alleys of Nandigram, as crowds shouted "Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Mamata Banerjee Zindabad" and denounced "Mir Jafars (betrayers)". 

Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalState election 2021Trinamool CongressBJPNandigramWest Bengal Assembly Election 2021
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attack each other as battle for Nandigram intensifies

'Jai Shri Ram' slogans chanted ahead of Mamata Banerjee's road show in Nandigram