In a tragic incident in West Bengal, five children died on Wednesday after falling into a pit in Lalgola area of Murshidabad district. According to the locals, the five children, all aged between 5-10 years, were playing near a brick kiln when they fell into a pit.

Due to the ongoing rains, the pit was filled with water. The parents began a frantic search for them when they didn’t return home after playing. Later, they were all found dead in the pit and pulled out.