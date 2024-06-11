The Bharatiya Mazdoor Union (BMU) announced the formation of its new state committee in West Bengal on June 6, 2024, injecting fresh energy into the fight for the rights of organized and unorganized workers in the state. Following the fervor of the Lok Sabha elections, BMU has committed to being a beacon of hope for workers' welfare.

The announcement held special significance with the presence of BMU's All-India President and renowned social activist, Honorable Baban Ghosh. The All-India General Secretary, Honorable Sanath Sardar, formally announced the new West Bengal State Committee. Also in attendance were National Vice-President Prosenjit Dey and National Treasurer Rabi Shankar Das.

Newly elected State President, Amal Kumar Bhunia, expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am thankful and proud to take on this responsibility. Various sections of the state's unions are now under our organization, and I am committed to freeing workers from exploitation while adhering to all BMU regulations."

BMU also unveiled its future plans, prioritizing the improvement of workers' wages, working conditions, and social security. The organization aims to advocate for policy reforms from the state and central governments to enhance workers' living standards.

BMU's State Secretary Abdul Gofur Mohd Shoil and President of Basirhat Sub-Divisional Rural Health Awareness Association Rafiul Islam emphasized their commitment to pressuring the central government for rightful recognition and validation. They expressed confidence that their demands would soon be met with BMU's support.

The other members of the State Committee include Sitanshu Shekhar Das, Dr. Bikash Chandra Mondal, Partha Aich, Dr. Prakash Chandra Das, Soumyadeep Talukdar, Himanshu Sardar, Sanjay Singh, Nayantara Khatun Bibi, Gouranga Tarafdar, Ruksana Parveen Bibi, Masood Ali, Anup Mandal, Buddheshwar Majhi, and Adhir Chandra Baidya.

With this new leadership, BMU is poised to take strong and positive steps towards improving the future for workers in West Bengal, fostering a prosperous and just society for the labor community.