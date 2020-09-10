No lockdown in West Bengal on September 12 in interest of NEET candidates: CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that the state-wide complete lockdown on September 12 due to coronavirus pandemic has been withdrawn in the interest of the students appearing for NEET.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said the decision was taken to help ease their travel to the centres for appearing in the all-India exam, which is scheduled on September 13. However, the complete lockdown will be imposed on Friday as announced earlier, Banerjee said.

"Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the state-wide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns," she said in a tweet.

GoWB had initially announced a statewide lockdown on Sep 11th & 12th. Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 10, 2020

The state government had initially announced a state-wide lockdown on September 11 and 12, she said in another tweet.

However, the government received numerous requests from the student community for lifting the lockdown on September 12, the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee also wished the students appearing for the medical entrance examination.