Kolkata

Rs 1.62 crore cash, 8 country-made firearms seized by STF in separate raids in Kolkata

The Special Task Force (STF) seized eight country-made firearms allegedly from two arms dealers following a raid at the Strand Road in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) seized eight country-made firearms allegedly from two arms dealers following a raid at the Strand Road in Kolkata on Tuesday.

"Special Task Force (STF) seized 8 pieces of steel coloured improvised country-made firearms from two notorious illegal firearms dealers at Strand Road,’’ the Kolkata Police said in a statement.

“The accused persons were arrested and will be produced in court today for seeking their police custody," it said. Meanwhile, the STF also seized Rs 1.62 crores in a separate raid at a house in Eliot Road, Park Street in Kolkata.

"Rs 1.62 crores (approximately) cash, gold jewellery, 2 laptops and 2 smartphones seized during a raid by STF at a house in Eliot Road, Park Street. No satisfactory answer could be provided by members of household regarding the presence of such cash/jewellery," said Kolkata Police. 

