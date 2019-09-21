close

Saradha chit fund scam

Saradha chit fund scam: CBI visits CID headquarters to enquire about ex-Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar

CBI had earlier issued summons asking Rajeev Kumar to appear before it for questioning in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. 

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) situated in Bhabani Bhaban area to enquire if its officials are in touch with former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar, who is wanted in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

The central probe agency had earlier issued summons asking Kumar to appear before it for questioning in connection with its ongoing probe into the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. 

The agency has accused Kumar of tampering with evidence in Saradha scam case. He was a part of the SIT constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.

In a related development, the Alipore Court on Saturday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Rajeev Kumar.

On Monday, Kumar evaded the CBI for the third time even as the probe agency spanned out to search for him after which it moved Alipore court in the city, seeking an arrest warrant for Rajeev Kumar.

Disposing of the agency's prayer, the court said the CBI does not need its warrant against Rajeev Kumar, as the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court had already lifted the bar on his arrest in the chit fund case. 

The promoters of the Saradha Group of Companies had allegedly duped scores of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments.

