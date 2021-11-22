TMC delegation to meet Amit Shah over alleged police brutality in Tripura

New Delhi: Around 10-12 MPs of Trinamool Congress have arrived in New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday over the alleged police brutality in Tripura.

The fresh tensions between TMC and the BJP has erupted over the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25. The MPs will sit on a dharna from Monday morning in the national capital against the arrest of the TMC Youth Congress chief (Saayoni Ghosh) by Tripura Police.

“Around 10-12 MPs of Trinamool Congress have arrived here. We`ll meet at the party office. A program will take place on Monday against the arrest of the TMC Youth Congress chief (Saayoni Ghosh) by Tripura Police,” TMC MP Saugata Roy said on Sunday.

The MPs in the delegation include Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O`Brien Sougata Roy, and Dola Sen, according to the sources. Trinamool Youth Congress President Sayonni Ghosh was arrested by Tripura Police on Sunday for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

B Jagadishwar Reddy, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) West, Tripura said, "She has been arrested based on preliminary evidence. We have registered a case under sections 307, 153 of the Indian Penal Code. Action will be taken against those who attacked TMC workers as well after identification, an FIR has been filed."

Meanwhile Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee cancelled his trip to Agartala on Sunday night. Trinamool Congress leaders Sushmita Dev and Subal Bhowmik have slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party for alleged abuse of police power and vandalisation of police station by its party workers.

Bhowmik alleged that at least four TMC workers were injured in the incident today.

