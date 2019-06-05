Two detained in TMC leader Nirmal Kundu's murder in Kolkata

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Police have detained two persons in connection with Trinamool Congress leader Nirmal Kundu's sensational murder, said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, one of the two persons detained by the police is a BJP worker Suman Kundu and the other is a former TMC YUVA leader Uttam Mandol.

TMC ward secretary Nirmal Kundu was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata`s Dum Dum area on Tuesday night.

Kundu was the TMC president of Ward No 6 of Dum Dum Municipality area under Nimta Police Station limits.

Soon after the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital with bullet injuries on his head but he was declared brought dead.

A case of murder was registered against unknown persons by the police.

The political tussle between the BJP and the ruling TMC has intensified after the declaration of 2019 Lok Sabha election in which BJP won 18 seats in the state, serving a major blow to West Bengal Mamata Banerjee's party.

Several political workers belonging to BJP and the TMC have been killed in West Bengal in the recent past and both sides have blamed each other for the killings.

Ahead of the elections, West Bengal Chief Minister had locked horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over several issues.