US MASS SHOOTING

1 Killed, 6 Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In Ney York’s Rochester

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2024, 08:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
1 Killed, 6 Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In Ney York’s Rochester (Representative image: AP)

A mass shooting at a park in Rochester, New York, resulted in one fatality and six injuries today, as reported by local media. Rochester police arrived at the scene at approximately 6:20 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire at a large gathering. Upon arrival, officers found multiple individuals with gunshot wounds and observed a large crowd fleeing the area. 

More details awaited.

