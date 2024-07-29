1 Killed, 6 Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In Ney York’s Rochester
A mass shooting at a park in Rochester, New York, resulted in one fatality and six injuries today, as reported by local media. Rochester police arrived at the scene at approximately 6:20 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire at a large gathering. Upon arrival, officers found multiple individuals with gunshot wounds and observed a large crowd fleeing the area.
More details awaited.
