Kerala is known as the God’s own country for some obvious reasons. Its vibrant greenery, serene backwaters, and rich cultural heritage make it worth traveling for. Let’s explore ten places in Kerala for you to explore.

10 Hidden Gems In Kerala

Gavi: This is the perfect place for you to explore and gives you a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. This place is known for its green forests, vibrant hills, and calm lakes. Go there and make the most of your vacation. Vagamon: This beautiful hill station in Kerala is known for its serene atmosphere and tea plantations. Go there and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature. This place is also perfect for hiking, relaxing, and enjoying nature. Ponmudi: This is such a beautiful hill station in Kerala famous for its green hills and cool weather. This place is also perfect for trekking and relaxing. Kappil Beach: This is such a peaceful and scenic spot. This is a less crowded location that makes it perfect to chill with friends and enjoy a serene sunset. You can go there and immerse yourself in the beauty of Kerala's serene coastline. Kolukkumalai Tea Estate: This destination is located in the western ghats and is a perfect spot for you to plan your weekends. It is also one of the highest tea estates in the world. Edakkal Caves: Located in the Wayanad district of Kerala, these rock engravings are ancient and well-known. It's a perfect spot for you to visit, offering a chance to witness the cultural richness and beautiful landscapes of the area. Ashtamudi Lake: This is a beautiful lake surrounded by majestic greenery. This is a perfect destination for fishing, relaxing, and watching birds. Go there and have a fun time with your loved ones. Poovar: This beautiful town in Kerala is renowned for its vibrant locations and stunning views. It's the perfect spot to relax and unwind. You can also enjoy boat rides and enjoy the serene weather. Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary: This wildlife sanctuary is known for its rich biodiversity. It's home to a variety of wildlife including elephants and tigers. Bekal Fort: This historic fort, known for its stone walls and a lighthouse, was constructed in the 17th century. It is an ideal destination for history enthusiasts and those seeking a tranquil getaway.

These are just a few of the many hidden gems that Kerala has to offer. With its rich cultural heritage, stunning natural beauty, and warm hospitality, Kerala promises an unforgettable experience for every traveler.