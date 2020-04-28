2.10 lakh death due to coronavirus COVID-19 globally; total cases cross 30-lakh mark

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has infected more than 30 lakh people across the world. The fatal virus has also taken over 2.10 lakh lives until Tuesday (April 28, 2020) morning.

As per the Johns Hopkins University data at 7 am IST the virus that was first reported in December 2019 in China, has infected approximately 30,37,605 people globally and has claimed around 2,10,842 lives.

The United States (US) continued to be the worst COVID-19 hit country in the world. The US is most probably to touch the 1 million mark of COVID-19 confirmed cases by this weekend. In the US, around 9,87,467 people have been tested COVID-19 positive.

The US is followed by Spain which has recorded more than 2,29,422 coronavirus cases.

Italy, which has seen a decline in the total number of cases and deaths over the past few days is on the third spot where close to 2,00,000 people have contracted the coronavirus.

France with 1,65,962 positive cases is on the fourth spot, Germany has reported 1,58,434 infections is on the fifth and the United Kingdom (UK) on the sixth spot has over 1,58,348 people in the country infected by the virus.

Turkey is on the seventh spot on the list of places with most coronavirus positive cases and has over 1,12,261 COVID-19 infections.

Iran (91,472 cases), Russia (87,147), China (83,918), Brazil (66,501), and Canada (49,606) are few of the other worst COVID-19 hit countries.

The US tops the list of the places with the most number of COVID-19 deaths and has registered over 56,164 deaths.

Italy with close to 27,000 deaths is the second-worst affected country in the world.

Spain has witnessed the third most number of deaths in the world where around 23,521 people have left their families.

France with more than 23,327 deaths, the UK with 21,157 fatalities, New York City with over 17,250 and Belgium with 7,207 COVID-19 deaths are the other worst coronavirus hit places around the world.

According to the latest WHO data, 85,530 new cases of infection have been registered globally over the past day, with 4,982 deaths.