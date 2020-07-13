21 injured after an explosion and fire on a ship at US Naval Base in San Diego

US Navy officials said on Sunday (July 12) that 21 people, including 17 sailors, were injured after an explosion and fire on board a ship at the US Naval Base in San Diego.

"Seventeen Sailors and four civilians are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital," the US Navy said in a statement.

Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Kreuzberger told CNN that the sailors on the USS Bonhomme Richard suffered "minor injuries" due to the explosion and were admitted to a hospital.

Rear Admiral Philip Sobeck told reporters that the sailors are in stable condition.

US Pacific Fleet Naval Surface Forces tweeted that the crew members were deboarded from the ship and all were accounted for. SDFD's Mónica Muñoz said thta a three-alarm fire engulfed the ship.

Federal Fire San Diego Division Chief Rob Bondurant said in a statement," Federal Fire is rotating their crews aboard the ship with U.S. Navy firefighting crews from the waterfront to fight the fire in order to find the seat of the fire and extinguish it. Navy Region Southwest tugs are also continuously combating the fire from the bay."

Soebeck added that as of Sunday evening, firefighters were "at the seat of the fire, if you will" and were busy clearing compartment spaces in order to close in on the fire.

"Sailors across this waterfront are absolutely doing a magnificent job," Sobeck said, "They are saving their ship. We're seeing just incredible results."

The reason behind the fire is still unknown.