World

32 killed as Islamic State terrorists riot in Tajikistan prison

The ministry said the riot broke out late on Sunday in the prison in the city of Vakhdat as terrorists armed themselves with knives and killed three guards and fellow prisoners.

Representational Image

Dushambe: Three prison guards and 29 inmates have been killed in a high-security prison in Tajikistan after convicted Islamic State terrorists started a riot, the Central Asian nation`s Justice Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the riot broke out late on Sunday in the prison in the city of Vakhdat, 10 km (six miles) east of the capital Dushanbe, as terrorists armed themselves with knives and killed three guards and five fellow prisoners.

One of the instigators of the riot was Bekhruz Gulmurod, a son of Gulmurod Khalimov, a Tajik special forces colonel who defected to Islamic State in 2015 and, according to the ministry, has since been killed in Syria.

Live TV

Security forces have killed 24 terrorists and restored order in the prison which has 1,500 inmates, the ministry added.

Islamic State, which at one point controlled large swathes of land in Syria and Iraq but has now lost its strongholds, claimed responsibility for another Tajik prison riot last November, which followed a deadly attack by its followers on Western tourists in July 2018.

WorldISISTajikistan
