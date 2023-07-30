trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642438
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN BLAST

35 Killed In Blast At Political Party's Meeting In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Pakistan's Khar.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 07:35 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

35 Killed In Blast At Political Party's Meeting In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ambulance carries injured people after a bomb explosion in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan (Photo: AP)

Peshawar: At least 35 people were killed and over 80 others injured on Sunday when a powerful bomb exploded at a hardline Islamic political party's meeting in a restive tribal district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Khar, the capital of Bajaur tribal district.

At least 35 people were killed and over 80 injured in the blast, police and heath officials said.

The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the province's caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan to investigate the incident.

He also urged the party workers to reach the hospital and donate blood.

"JUI workers should remain peaceful and federal and provincial governments should provide the best treatment to the injured," said Fazl.

Chief Minister Khan condemned the blast and sought a report from the district administration.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, who is also a central member of JUIF, confirmed the death toll.

Police said that the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the majority of the injured people was stated to be critical.

The nature of the blast is being determined. However, the initial report suggests it was a suicide blast.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi told the Dawn newspaper that five ambulances had reached the site.

Speaking on Geo News, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah said he was supposed to attend the convention today but could not because of some personal commitments.

"I strongly condemn the blast and want to give a message to the people behind it that this is not jihad but terrorism," the JUI-F leader said, adding that it was an attack on humanity and Bajaur.

He demanded that the blast should be probed, recalling that this was not the first that the JUI-F had been targetted. "This has happened before... Our workers have been targetted. We raised our voice over this in the Parliament but no action was taken."

Hamdullah also extended his condolences to grieving families and urged the provincial government to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona