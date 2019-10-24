42 students injured after Nepal school balcony collapses

Kathmandu; At least 42 students were injured when the balcony of a school in caved in Nepal`s Tarakeshwar municipality, authorities said.

The incident took place at the Bidya Kunja English Boarding School on Wednesday, reports The Himalayan Times.

The school authorities said that the injured, aged between six and 12 years, were admitted to a hospital in Basundhara. One of them suffered serious injuries, while 39 were discharged after first aid.

Live TV

"Children were watching a football match when the balcony caved in this afternoon. The balcony, which was around nine feet above the ground, was constructed only last year," Navin Dangol, founder of the school, told The Himalayan Times.

Meanwhile, a police official said the balcony caved in "under the weight of students".