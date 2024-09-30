7 Cities Around the World to Experience the Joy of Tram Travel

Tram travel is a nostalgic and beautiful way to see cities, winding through both contemporary and historic districts. Here are seven cities where trams offer a distinctive and quaint kind of transportation that makes touring these metropolitan hotspots more enjoyable.

Kolkata, India

Kolkata, the only city in India with a functioning tram system, provides a trip back in time with its century-old trams. These languid, nostalgic cars pass by thriving marketplaces and buildings of colonial architecture, giving visitors a taste of the past and present of the city. There is nothing like taking a tram ride in Kolkata to experience a true travel back in time, unlike any other Indian metropolis.

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne is home to the largest tram network in the world, which is a beloved aspect of the city's character. The famous green and gold trams wind through parks, along the shore, and into contemporary cityscapes. Take a complimentary guided tour of Melbourne's main sights by boarding the City Circle Tram, which offers a handy and picturesque means of exploring the bustling city.

Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon's charming yellow trams are a well-known representation of the city. Particularly well-liked is Tram 28, which transports passengers through the narrow, steep streets of Lisbon's old districts. This journey encapsulates the spirit of the city with its breathtaking views of historic cathedrals, palaces, and vibrant skyscrapers.

San Francisco, United States

Among the major attractions in the city are the famous cable cars of San Francisco. These historic cars, which aren't quite trams but nevertheless give an exhilarating journey up and down the city's renownedly steep hills with breathtaking views of the bay, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the quaint Victorian architecture.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam's charming streets with their charming canals and Dutch buildings are easily traversed by the city's efficient and contemporary tram system. Trams are an excellent means of exploring Amsterdam’s cultural landmarks, including the Rijksmuseum and Anne Frank House.

Zurich, Switzerland

The hygienic and well-performing trams in Zurich make it easy for visitors to see this city in Switzerland. Here, magnificent journeys on the tram take passengers past picturesque lakes, old buildings, and views of the far-off Alps.

Berlin, Germany

Berlin's vast tram system blends modernism with vintage charm. Trams offer a view into Berlin's illustrious past and modern culture, from the historic neighborhoods of East Berlin to the city's busy urban hotspots.