हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Syria airstrike

7 senior Al Qaeda leaders kiled in Syria airstrike, says US

A Central Command spokeswoman, Maj. Beth Riordan said the strike was conducted on October 22. She, however, did not identify the seven leaders by name.

7 senior Al Qaeda leaders kiled in Syria airstrike, says US
Representational Image

WASHINGTON: The United States believes it killed seven senior leaders of al-Qaida in Syria in an airstrike last week as the leaders were meeting near Idlib, U.S. Central Command said Monday (October 26).

A Central Command spokeswoman, Maj. Beth Riordan said the strike was conducted on October 22. She did not identify the seven leaders by name.

"The removal of these AQ-S leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carryout global attacks threatening U.S. Citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," she said.

"AQ-S takes advantage of the instability in northwest Syria to establish and maintain safe havens to coordinate terrorist activities,? she added.

"With our allies and partners, we will continue to target al-Qaida and other terrorist organizations.? The U.S. Also conducted an airstrike against al-Qaida in Syria, near Idlib, on Oct 15.

Live TV

Tags:
Syria airstrikeAirstrikeUnited StatesAl Qaeda
Next
Story

US presidential election: Senate confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
  • 79,09,959Confirmed
  • 1,19,014Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M46S

Video: Surrender of terror in Jammu and Kashmir