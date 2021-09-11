हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
September 11 attacks

US President Joe Biden calls for unity in his speech commemorating Sept 11 attack on 20th anniversary

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, US President Joe Biden paid tributes to the 2,977 people who lost their lives in a commemorative video.

US President Joe Biden calls for unity in his speech commemorating Sept 11 attack on 20th anniversary

New Delhi: As the world remembers the ghastly attacks on Twin Towers in New York City in 2001, US President Joe Biden urged fellow Americans to embrace unity as the reflect the day of the attacks two decades later.

Sharing the video on microblogging site Twitter, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Biden paid tributes to the 2,977 people who lost their lives.

"20 years after September 11, 2001, we commemorate the 2,977 lives we lost and honor those who risked and gave their lives. As we saw in the days that followed, unity is our greatest strength. It’s what makes us who we are — and we can’t forget that," he wrote.

WATCH HERE:

"We honour all those who risked and gave their lives in the minutes, hours, months and years afterwards," he said in the video over 6-minute long video. The president struck a heart-felt note and said that these commemorations always brings all the painful memories back saying 'as if you just got the news a few seconds ago'.

Further, he acknowledged the "darker forces of human nature - fear and anger, resentment and violence against Muslim Americans" which was witnessed in America for years after the attacks. 

Several commemoration events are due to take place on Saturday.

 

Tags:
September 11 attacksWorld Trade Center9/11 attack building9/11 attack in AmericaTwenty years of the 9/11 attacks
