'Ability to Worship in Peace is...': UN Chief Condemns Suicide Bombing at Pakistan's Peshawar Mosque

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Monday`s suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, that left dozens of people dead, said his spokesman. "It is particularly abhorrent that the attack occurred at a place of worship. Freedom of religion or belief, including the ability to worship in peace and security, is a universal human right," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.



The Secretary-General extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a prompt recovery to those injured, and reiterated the solidarity of the UN with the government and people of Pakistan in their efforts to address terrorism and violent extremism, the statement added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.



UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi also condemned the suicide attack in Peshawar, said Paulina Kubiak, his spokeswoman. "Targeting people as they pray is a truly horrid and cowardly attack." A suicide blast ripped through a crowded mosque in Pakistan`s northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, killing at least 59 people and injuring at least 157 others, officials said.