Afghanistan crisis: Construction projects over USD 5 bn at halt, starvation grips the nation amid economic collapse

Kabul: Afghanistan is passing through economic turmoil after the Taliban took over. Construction projects over USD 5 billion are on hold, stated the union of private constructions companies in the country. It is urging the Taliban government to appoint a minister of urban development and housing, to address the uncertainty of construction projects in Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews.

According to the report, with the deteriorating economy, many development, welfare and construction projects have been put to a halt. The members of the union of private constructions companies on Sunday reportedly showed frustration and revealed that construction companies have not been paid despite investments in the projects.

TOLOnews quoted Farid Tatar Head of the union as saying, "Projects that are worth approximately five billion dollars remain unfished. Every day we appeal to the prime minister and deputy ministers. Despite making pledges, they have not found a solution for our problems."

There are nearly 2500 active construction companies in Afghanistan, who are facing the brunt of the prevailing halt and uncertainty in the industry after the Taliban swept into Afghanistan. The majority of the people working for construction companies are unemployed now.

Starvation grips Afghanistan amid economic collapse

Afghanistan is on the brink of mass starvation after nearly four months since the Taliban seized power. Aid groups said that mass starvation has threatened to kill a million children this winter, reported The New York Times.

Afghanistan which has suffered from malnutrition for decades is witnessing a worsening hunger crisis in recent months. This winter, an estimated 22.8 million people -- more than half the population -- are expected to face potentially life-threatening levels of food insecurity, according to an analysis by the United Nations World Food Program and Food and Agriculture Organization.

Of those, 8.7 million people are nearing famine -- the worst stage of a food crisis, according to The New York Times.

Emphasising the need to separate the politics from the humanitarian imperative, the World Food Program`s country director for Afghanistan Mary-Ellen McGroarty said that the millions of women, children, men in the current crisis in Afghanistan, are innocent.

As the winter weather sets in, humanitarian organizations have warned that a million children could die. The crisis is potentially damning to both the new Taliban government and to the United States, which is facing mounting pressure to ease the economic restrictions that are worsening the crisis, reported The New York Times.

People in Afghanistan have gone months without steady or any incomes whether labourers, doctors, teachers or others. Due to the rising prices of food and other basic goods, these needs are now beyond the reach of many families.

The malnutrition wards of hospitals in Afghanistan are filled with emaciated children and anaemic mothers. This largescale hunger is a catastrophic indication of the financial crash which has crippled the country since the Taliban seized power.

Taliban vow to probe reports of summary killings

The Taliban on Sunday promised to probe reports of execution and forcible disappearance of former police and intelligence officers in Afghanistan since taking over the country in August despite a proclaimed amnesty.

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi claimed that "Mujahidin" are fully committed to implementing amnesty decree and employees of previous admin are not being persecuted for their former opposition." Any Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) member found breaching amnesty decree will be prosecuted and penalized, he added"

Incidents will be thoroughly investigated but unsubstantiated rumours should not be taken at face value," Balkhi said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a report documented the killing or disappearance of 47 former members of the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) -- military personnel, police, intelligence service members, and militia -- who had surrendered to or were apprehended by Taliban forces between August 15 and October 31.

The rights group gathered credible information on more than 100 killings from Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, and Kunduz provinces alone. "The Taliban leadership`s promised amnesty has not stopped local commanders from summarily executing or disappearing former Afghan security force members," said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

"The burden is on the Taliban to prevent further killings, hold those responsible to account, and compensate the victims` families," he added.

The United States and 20 other countries expressed "deep concern" over the summary killings and enforced disappearances in Afghanistan after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban in August this year.

