Afghanistan summons Pakistan diplomat over border situation

The Afghan foreign ministry in a release, tweeted by the spokesperson Sibghatullah Ahmadi condemned Pakistani forces violating the "Afghan airspace and launching rockets".

Representative image

New Delhi: The Afghanistan foreign ministry on Saturday summoned Pakistan's Charge d'affaires in Kabul, in the aftermath of April 30 and May 1 incidents, in which Pakistan forces launched an attack in Afghan territory killing four civilians.

The Afghan government asked Pakistan to act on terror, something which Kabul and New Delhi have been asking Islamabad to do for a long time.

The statement said, "Afghanistan once again encouraged Pakistan to honestly fight these groups without distinction."

The Pakistani government has also confirmed that a summoning took place. The Pakistani forces started shelling at 9 pm local time on April 30 and according to Afghanistan media reports, targetted Sarkot, Pakha Mela and Afghan Dubai villages in Spera district in Khost Province that borders Pakistan's restive North Waziristan.

Pakistan had summoned Afghan's Charge d'Affaires on May 1 to protest about the incident. While Islamabad maintains, "terrorist" from the Afghan territory launched an attack on its forces killing three Pakistani soldiers in the incident, Kabul urged Pakistan to take immediate action against the elements on its territory and ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

This is not for the first time a Pakistani diplomat has been summed this year. Afghanistan summoned Pakistan diplomats many times in the last few months after Pakistani prime minister made comments about the Afghan peace process which Kabul saw as interference.

In March, speaking at a public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said, "A good government will soon be established in Afghanistan." 

Afghanistan has also complained to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against Islamabad due to its engagement with the Taliban and attempts to subvert the Afghan peace process.

