हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine conflict

After Kyiv failure, Vladimir Putin appoints new army-general to lead Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed a new Army General Alexander Dvornikov, commander of Russia`s Southern Military District, to lead the war in Ukraine as Moscow`s military failed to capture Kyiv.

After Kyiv failure, Vladimir Putin appoints new army-general to lead Ukraine war

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed a new Army General Alexander Dvornikov, commander of Russia`s Southern Military District, to lead the war in Ukraine as Moscow`s military failed to capture Kyiv.

Dvornikov has been named theatre commander of Russia`s military campaign in Ukraine.

 There is speculation that Russia`s general has a goal of representing Putin with some battlefield progress ahead of the `Victory Day` on May 9, CNN reported on Sunday citing Military analysts and US officials familiar with intelligence assessments.

May 9 `Victory Day` is the most significant day in Russia as it marks the anniversary of the Soviet Union`s triumph over Germany in the Second World War.

The European official described the "Victory Day` as a "self-imposed deadline," and added that it could lead the Russians to make additional mistakes or potentially can lead Russian forces to commit more atrocities, as allegedly happened in the Bucha.

According to UK military intelligence update on Saturday, Russia`s departure from northern Ukraine shows evidence of non-combatants being disproportionately targeted.

United Kingdom`s Ministry of Defence says that the Russian troops were withdrawn from northern Ukraine, according to CNN reported on April 8.

Meanwhile, Ukraine`s Air Force gave information that 13 Russian aerial targets have been destroyed on Saturday, according to Ukraine`s local media outlet.

"Ukrainian airforce: 13 Russian aerial targets destroyed. Russia lost five UAVs, four missiles, three aeroplanes, and one helicopter on April 9, according to the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," The Kyiv independent tweeted.

A day earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday.

Johnson said that he has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy in person and show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

"Today I met my friend President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine. We`re setting out a new package of financial & military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country`s struggle against Russia`s barbaric campaign," Johnson tweeted.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine conflictRussia-Ukraine warVladimir PutinRussian ArmyUkraine
Next
Story

Who is Shehbaz Sharif, the front-runner for Pakistan's new PM after Imran Khan's removal

Must Watch

PT4M7S

Russia Ukraine Conflict: Russia's attack on the cities of Ukraine continues