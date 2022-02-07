After nearly two years, Australia to reopen borders to travellers from February 21

SYDNEY: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday (February 7, 2022) announced that the country will fully reopen its borders to all travellers vaccinated against Covid-19 from February 21.

"If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," Morrison said during a media briefing.

Australia, which shut its borders in March of 2020, has been going through a staggered reopening in recent months, allowing in only its citizens and residents, skilled migrants, international students and certain seasonal workers.

Australia has nearly 95% of the eligible population aged 16 and over double-vaccinated against the coronavirus and nearly nine million people with more than two doses.

This infographic provides the total number vaccine doses, including daily booster and paediatric doses (children 5-11) administered in Australia as of 6 February 2022. To see a more detailed breakdown of Australia’s vaccination program, visit https://t.co/lsM33j9wMW pic.twitter.com/j6kLcyycMx — Australian Government Department of Health (@healthgovau) February 7, 2022

The government currently requires all international travellers to be vaccinated or provide evidence of a medical vaccination exemption to enter the country. It is noteworthy that while the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 keeps spreading, hospitalisations and deaths have been stabilising in Australia.

