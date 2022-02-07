हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australia

After nearly two years, Australia to reopen borders to travellers from February 21

"If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

After nearly two years, Australia to reopen borders to travellers from February 21
Representational Image (Reuters)

SYDNEY: Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday (February 7, 2022) announced that the country will fully reopen its borders to all travellers vaccinated against Covid-19 from February 21.

"If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," Morrison said during a media briefing.

Australia, which shut its borders in March of 2020, has been going through a staggered reopening in recent months, allowing in only its citizens and residents, skilled migrants, international students and certain seasonal workers.

Australia has nearly 95% of the eligible population aged 16 and over double-vaccinated against the coronavirus and nearly nine million people with more than two doses.

The government currently requires all international travellers to be vaccinated or provide evidence of a medical vaccination exemption to enter the country. It is noteworthy that while the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 keeps spreading, hospitalisations and deaths have been stabilising in Australia.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AustraliaScott MorrisonCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Amid Ukraine tension, French President Emmanuel Macron flies to Moscow to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

Must Watch

PT3M38S

Samajwadi Party’s regime was a threat to law and order in UP, says CM Yogi