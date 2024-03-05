All About Super Tuesday: Why One Day Of The US Election Matters So Much?

Super Tuesday is an important day in the United States presidential primary elections. It happens on the first Tuesday of March, this year on March 5. On Super Tuesday, many states vote at the same time, which is a big deal because it helps decide which candidates will represent each party.

Importance of Super Tuesday?

Approximately one-third of all delegates to the presidential nominating conventions can be won on Super Tuesday, allowing contenders to capture a significant chunk of the total delegates required to win their party's candidature. These primaries and caucuses will determine around 36% of the Republican delegates.

States and territories to vote

On March 5, 15 Republican and 16 Democratic contests will take place around the country.

Ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5, 2024, Biden and Trump have emerged as clear winners. Despite multiple failures in caucuses and primary elections, Nikki Haley has refused to abandon her presidential campaign. Meanwhile, Biden's rise to prominence has been essentially unquestioned.

Donald Trump has the support of 244 Republican delegates, while Nikki Haley has only 43. They need 1215 delegates. Joe Biden has the support of 206 Democratic delegates and needs the support of 1918 more to guarantee his candidature.

In 2020, there were 14 primaries with voting. The Republican primaries on Super Tuesday saw incumbent President Donald Trump overcome opponent Bill Weld. He won seven of the eleven events that day, but lost the grand prize, Texas.

Super Tuesday will be the D-day for opponent Nikki Haley, who seeks to derail the former president's bid to become the party's flag bearer once more. Despite winning 40% of the vote in New Hampshire and South Carolina, the former South Carolina governor fell to Trump in all constituencies except Washington, DC. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, had never won a battle before her symbolic victory in the Washington, DC primary on Sunday night. However, she received 40% of the vote in New Hampshire and South Carolina, indicating that the party is divided over Trump. Haley believes she would outperform her challenger in a general election contest versus Biden.