American Airlines Flight Collides With Military Helicopter Near Washington's Reagan Airport, Casualties Feared
Passenger jet collided with helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, reports AP citing FAA.
An American Airlines flight, numbered 5342, collided with a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington DC during its landing approach at Reagan Washington National Airport, according to reports from news agency AP.
More details awaited.
