हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
South Korea

Amid concerns over new UK COVID-19 strain, South Korea deploys 5G tech for detection at airport

South Korea has introduced MEC technology at Incheon International Airport to operate an artificial intelligence (AI) system that screens potential Covid-19 patients in a move to step up preventative measures against the pandemic.

Amid concerns over new UK COVID-19 strain, South Korea deploys 5G tech for detection at airport
Representational Image

Seoul: South Korea has introduced mobile edge computing (MEC) technology at Incheon International Airport to operate an artificial intelligence (AI) system that screens potential Covid-19 patients in a move to step up preventative measures against the pandemic.

The Ministry of Science and ICT said the system will check for passengers without masks or with COVID-19 symptoms, such as high temperature, at the arrival and departure halls of the country`s main gateway, located west of Seoul, using digital kiosks and video surveillance.

The system can also send out autonomous robots for disinfection.

The ministry said the system incorporates MEC technology, which minimises latency by sending data to nearby small-scale data centres, rather than to a centralised data centre, reports Yonhap news agency.

SK Telecom Co., the country's largest wireless carrier, has installed millimetre wave (mmWave) band 5G base stations at the airport to operate the service, which will also use the company's new AI chip, the SAPEON X220.

While 5G users have reached around 10 million in South Korea since its commercialisation of the latest generation network in April last year, the country is in the early stage of rolling out mmWave 5G services that take full advantage of the network's high speed and low latency.

Rival carrier LG Uplus Corp. is currently testing mmWave 5G at the Kumoh National Institute of Technology in Gumi, about 200 km south of Seoul.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
South KoreaArtificial intelligence5G technologyCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

China builds military base in Pakistan's Gwadar, sparks discontent in Balochistan
  • 1,00,99,066Confirmed
  • 1,46,444Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M23S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day