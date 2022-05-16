New Delhi: At least one person was killed and over 10 sustained injuries as an explosion rocked the Bombay Bazar in Karachi's Kharadar area on Monday (May 16, 2022) evening, ANI reported. Police and rescue officials have reached the spot to tend to the injured and take account of the cause of the explosion, ANI said.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that at least six people have been rushed to a nearby hospital in an injured condition. However, he said that this number could increase. Hospital officials later confirmed that they had received a body of a woman while 10 others had been brought in an injured condition, an ANI report claimed.

The area around the blast site is said to be densely populated and a heavily frequented business hub of the city.

Earlier on May 12, a bomb explosion in the Saddar area had left one person dead and 13 others wounded. The police had said that a vehicle of the Pakistan Coast Guards was a possible target. Saddar is Karachi's busiest commercial area.

Pakistan foils suspected suicide attack against Chinese nationals

Meanwhile, Pakistani police have arrested a would-be suicide bomber who reportedly had planned to blow herself up near a convoy of Chinese nationals along the China Pakistan Economic-Corridor (CPEC). Monday`s arrest came two weeks after a woman suicide bomber blew herself up on a university campus in the southern port city of Karachi and killed three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver.

Police arrested her in southwestern Balochistan province that borders Afghanistan and Iran, Reuters reported.

She belongs to the separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has started using women militants as suicide bombers, police said.

"The woman wanted to target a convoy of Chinese nationals," police said, adding that the attack was planned along a route of China Pakistan Economic-Corridor (CPEC).

(With agency inputs)