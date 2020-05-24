हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

Any COVID-19 lawsuit against China 'illegal', says Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Wang told reporters at a news conference that China was a victim of the global pandemic alongside other countries and had reached out to assist other governments in need.

Any COVID-19 lawsuit against China &#039;illegal&#039;, says Foreign Minister Wang Yi
File Photo

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday (May 24) said any lawsuits brought against China over the COVID-19 have zero factual basis in law or international precedence.

Wang told reporters at a news conference that China was a victim of the global pandemic alongside other countries and had reached out to assist other governments in need. "To our regret, in addition to the raging of the new coronavirus, a political virus is also spreading in the US which is to take every chance to attack and discredit China," Wang said.

"Some US politicians, heedless of basic facts, have fabricated too many lies and plotted too many conspiracies," Wang said. "Raising such lawsuits tramples on the international rule of law and abandons the human conscience. It's untrue, unjustifiable and illegal," Wang said.

"Those who would bring such litigation against China are living in a daydream and will humiliate themselves," Wang said.

Tags:
ChinaCOVID-19CoronavirusBeijingWang Yi
Next
Story

Donald Trump plays golf as coronavirus deaths inch closer to 1 lakh in US
  • 1,31,868Confirmed
  • 3,867Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M

Domestic flights to resume from May 25 in India, keep these things in mind before traveling