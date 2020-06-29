हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dhaka

At least 32 dead as boat capsizes in Buriganga river in Bangladesh's Dhaka

The incident reportedly took place on Monday morning around 9:15 AM.

At least 32 dead as boat capsizes in Buriganga river in Bangladesh&#039;s Dhaka
(Screen grab of a CCTV video)

Dhaka: At least 32 bodies have been recovered so far after a boat capsized in the Buriganga River in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Monday (June 29).

According to survivors, the boat named ML Morning Bird had around 50 passengers on board when it sank in the river along the Shyambazar area of Old Dhaka.
 
"ML Morning Bird was hit by another launch, Moyour-2, which was bigger than its size. The launch soon went underwater," Dhaka Tribune quoted Rojina Akhter, a duty officer of the fire service headquarters.

"Thirty-two bodies have been retrieved so far. Search is on for the missing ones," said a Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) official.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday morning around 9:15 AM.

“The four-member BIWTA committee, headed by Joint Director Joynul Abedin, will submit the report within 72 hours, ” Dhaka Tribune quoted Commodore Golam Sadeq, chairman of the BIWTA.

“As per the design, the capacity of the launch is to carry 45 passengers but it seems to have carried a few more passengers. However, the launch was capsized due to a clash with another launch,” added Commodore Golam Sadeq.

He stated that as most of the bodies have been recovered, they are now trying to pull up the drowned launch and will have more information on the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed grief and shock over the loss of lives in the incident.

Tags:
DhakaBoat capsizesBuriganga riverBangladesh
Next
Story

US President Donald Trump tweets video with ‘white power’ chant, then deletes it
  • 5,48,318Confirmed
  • 16,475Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,00,28,614Confirmed
  • 4,99,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M23S

Pakistan should keep its intention clear on terrorism: SP Vaid, Former DGP, Jammu Kashmir