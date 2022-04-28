हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Australia election

Australia accuses China of attempting to interfere in its election

Australia's Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has accused China of attempting to interfere in an election set for next month, saying a recent security deal with a nearby Pacific nation suggested nefarious motives.

In comments to a Brisbane radio station on Wednesday, Andrews warned that Australians ought to be "taking notice of and paying some attention to" China`s pact with the Solomon Islands, announced last week, RT reported.

"Beijing is clearly very aware that we’re in a federal election campaign here at the moment. Why now? Why, right in the middle of a federal election campaign is all this coming to light?" she asked, adding: "We talk about political interference and that has many forms."

While it’s unclear exactly what impact the China-Solomons deal would have on the May 21 federal election, the ruling Liberal Party has argued that Beijing is hoping to see victory for the opposition Labor Party, as the centre-left faction takes up an increasingly hawkish line toward Beijing, RT reported.

Labour spokesperson Penny Wong blasted Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his supposed weakness on China, arguing that the Solomons deal occurred "on Morrison`s watch" while warning of "the prospect of a Chinese base less than 2,000 km from Australia`s coastline".

Senior Labour lawmaker Jim Chalmers was dismissive of Andrews` remarks, saying that, even by the "incredibly low standards of this government", her criticism "was remarkably desperate and remarkably unhinged", adding that instead of the Chinese Communist Party, "the Australian people will determine who wins" next month's election.

 

