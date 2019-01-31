हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australia

Australia's western wheat region set for hot, dry weather

There is only a 20 percent chance that the state of Western Australia will receive average rainfall between Feb. 1 and April 30.

Australia&#039;s western wheat region set for hot, dry weather
Image courtesy: Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia`s west coast is facing hot, dry weather over the next three months, the country`s bureau of meteorology said on Thursday, denting the outlook for wheat production in the world`s fourth largest exporter.

There is only a 20 percent chance that the state of Western Australia will receive average rainfall between Feb. 1 and April 30, Australia`s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said in its latest three-month outlook.

There is also a 70 percent chance that the majority of Australia will experience above average temperatures over the coming three months, the bureau said. The climate outlook undermines the outlook for Australia`s wheat production next season.

Western Australia is the country`s largest wheat growing region, producing up to half of total national production. "Western Australia produced a great crop last year because it had good pre-season rains. If the outlook materialises, all soil moisture will be eradicated," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness analyst, National Australia Bank.

Australian farmers begin sowing crops in early April. While some growers could decide to sow later in the hope of a break in the dry weather, late planting would increase the susceptibility of crops to harsh weather further into the season.

A record-breaking heat-wave across southeastern Australia earlier this month triggered power outages in some areas and sent power prices soaring, while bushfires have destroyed homes in the southern island state of Tasmania.

Tags:
AustraliaAustralia heatwaveAustralia weatherAustralia Bureau of Meteorology
Next
Story

Don't deal in Venezuelan gold, White House says, in anti-Maduro push

Must Watch

Morning Breaking: Smriti Irani lashes out at for Shashi Tharoor over his controversial tweet