Bangladesh Crisis: Interim Govt Headed By Muhammad Yunus Will Take Oath Tomorrow

New Delhi: Days after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister, Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh will take oath on Thursday, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, General Waker said that the interim government is likely to be sworn in by Muhammad Yunus at 8:00 pm on Thursday, August 8, PTI reported.

He further added that the advisory council may have 15 members.

Yunus, the 84-year-old economist and former MD of the Grameen Bank was appointed as the head of interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday, just one day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country amid deadly protests against her government over a controversial job quota system.