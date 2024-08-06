Bangladesh Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina’s Son After Mother Fled Country, ‘Won’t Return to Politics...’

New Delhi: Sheikh Hasina would not make a political comeback, said her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy after the Bangladesh PM fled the country in a chopper on Monday. Joy, who also served as the official advisor to his mother said that she is ‘deeply disappointed’ by the uprising against her leadership despite her efforts for the betterment of Bangladesh, Dhaka Tribune reported.

What Her Son Joy Claimed?

Joy was in an interview with a British public service broadcaster's Newshour program when he said that Hasina had left the country for her safety following the pressure from her family. He added that she has been contemplating resignation since Sunday.

He further claimed that Hasina was responsible for Bangladesh’s development and growth. "She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia," Joy said, defending his mother's record in office, quoted ANI citing Dhaka Tribune’s report.

Joy further backed the government's response to protesters, asserting that the use of force was justified due to the violence directed at law enforcement.

"You've had policemen beaten to death - 13 just yesterday. So what do you expect the police to do when mobs are beating people to death?" he said.

What Is Happening In Bangladesh?

Bangladesh is experiencing political turmoil as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned amidst growing protests. Initially sparked by students demanding an end to a government job quota system, the protests evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations. On Sunday, violent clashes in Dhaka resulted in at least 95 deaths, including 14 police officers, and left hundreds injured, according to local media outlet Prothom Alo.

Following her resignation, Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening. Her next destination remains uncertain, with some Bangladeshi media outlets speculating she might head to London.

Meanwhile, both celebrations and protests erupted across Dhaka and Bangladesh following Hasina's departure with her sister. After she left, many people entered the Prime Minister's residence, Ganabhaban, with reports from Prothom Alo indicating that items were taken from public buildings.

How India Responded?

The Cabinet Committee on Security convened on Monday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, where PM Modi was briefed on the situation in Bangladesh. The meeting included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with senior officials.

After arriving at Hindon Air Base, Sheikh Hasina met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss the current situation in Bangladesh and her future plans, according to sources. The Indian Air Force and security agencies are providing her security, and she is being moved to a secure location.

Jaishankar updated PM Modi on the political developments in Bangladesh, their conversations lasted for over 15 minutes.