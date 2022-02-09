हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics organisers record five new Covid-19 cases

More than 30 athletes at the Beijing Olympics are currently in isolation facilities after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics organisers record five new Covid-19 cases
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Wednesday (February 9) that a total of five new cases of Covid-19 were reported among games-related personnel on February 8.

Three of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website stated.

Two others were among those already in the 'closed loop' bubble that separates all events personnel from the public, both of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice added.

More than 30 athletes at the Beijing Olympics are currently in isolation facilities after testing positive for the coronavirus. The average stay in isolation is seven days.
 
Meanwhile, China has ordered inhabitants of the southern city of Baise to stay home and suspended transportation links due to a surge in infections. The classes have been suspended, non-essential businesses have been closed and mass testing of residents have been ordered. 

Restaurants are only permitted to serve take-out and the traffic lights have been switched to red only to remind drivers to stay home.

China, notably, despite the occasional regional outbreak, has largely brought the pandemic under control through lockdowns, mass testing, case tracing, mask mandates and other strict measures. 

Almost 85 per cent of the population in China is fully vaccinated.

Chinese health authorities say the continuing emergence of outbreaks despite the high vaccination rate justifies the continued implementation of 'zero-tolerance' policies and the quarantining of travellers arriving from abroad.

China has so far reported over 1.06 lakh Covid-19 cases with 4,636 deaths and currently, around 1,400 people are in treatment for the disease.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronavirus2022 Beijing Winter OlympicsBeijing Winter Olympics 2022Beijing Winter Olympics
Next
Story

Omicron BA.2 subvariant may spread globally, warns WHO as global Covid-19 cases surpass 40 crore

Must Watch

PT4M40S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Ukraine is ready to deal with Russia's attacks, see what is the preparation