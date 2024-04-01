Big Relef For Imran Khan, His Wife Bushra Bibi In Toshakhana Case, Court Suspends Their Prison Term

New Delhi: In a big relief for former Pakistan Prime Minister and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Biwi, the Islamabad High Court suspended their 14-year imprisonment in connection with the Toshakana case. According to reports, Islamabad High Court Judge Aamir Farooq heard the case and informed that the appeal against the punishment would be fixed after the Eid holiday hearing. The High Court accepted the appeals of Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi against their convection in the Toshakhana cases in February, as reported by Dawn.

Days before a general election, the Accountability Court (AC) in Pakistan sentenced Imran Khan and his spouse to 14 years of Jail in connection with the Toshakhana case. The court has imposed imprisonment and also disqualified the former PM from holding any public office for the coming 10 years. The Khan and his was also fined PKR 1.573 billion as part of the judgement.

As per the Dawn report, Imran's wife Bushra Bibi in her appeal contended that the "power corridors" were behind her conviction. She further added that the conviction was based on the "false statement" of Syed Inamullah Shah who was a former comptroller in the Prime Minister's Office.

Bushra Bibi's wife requested the court to set aside the conviction and suspend her sentence till a decision on her appeal is made, According to Dawn.

The Toshakhana case became a significant issue in national politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified the PTI leader Imran Khan for making "false statements and incorrect declarations" last year, ARY News reported.